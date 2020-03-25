Coronavirus cases in Florida hit 1,977; increase of 510 since Tuesday

Florida’s known COVID-19 coronavirus cases increased to 1,977 Wednesday, which is 510 more than were reported 24 hours ago. Three more people had died as of the evening update from the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 23.

Of the 1,977 cases, 1,867 are in Florida residents and another 110 are non-Florida residents in the sunshine state.

Three of the day's new deaths were in the Bay Area: A 71-year-old Pasco resident, an 80-year-old Citrus County resident and a Sarasota resident of unspecified age. All three were the first deaths in those counties.

Bay Area by the numbers (as of 6 p.m. update):

Hillsborough: 123

Pinellas: 54

Sarasota: 32

Manatee: 26

Pasco: 18

Sumter: 18

Polk: 14

Citrus: 9

Hernando: 8

DeSoto: 4

Highlands: 5

Hardee: 0

MAP: County-by-county COVID-19 cases

Statewide, a total of 23,723 tests have been given and 1,581 are still pending. Another 1,439 people are being monitored.

Health experts expect the cases to continue to increase, not only as the virus spreads, but as more testing gets underway. A drive-though testing site opened at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Wednesday morning with the goal of testing 200 people per day.

Other counties around the state have opened similar facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that some South Florida sites are testing up to 750 people a day.

Meanwhile, parts of the Bay Area will soon be under a stay-at-home order. Tampa mayor Jane Castor says her order will go into effect at midnight tonight, but she acknowledged that without the support of county leaders, it is largely symbolic. The county is pursuing its own order.

Pinellas County was met this morning and declared a similar "safer at home' order.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

