Tampa turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

article

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tampa's Old City Hall and downtown bridges are lighting up pink, and they'll stay that way throughout most of October.

The city said it wants to continue spreading awareness about breast cancer and show support to those fighting and those who have survived in the community.

Every year, the city of Tampa takes part in the nationwide effort to support research and encourage everyone to take action to cure breast cancer.

“This month, we are celebrating the inspiring breast cancer survivors and the fierce fighters who continue to battle this terrible disease,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “By lighting up pink, we are sending a message of hope and solidarity to all those who have been impacted by breast cancer -- including my own mother, who demonstrated tremendous strength and courage in her fight."

The mayor urged everyone to learn the signs of breast cancer and be screened regularly.

Iconic sites around the country are lighting up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including the White House.