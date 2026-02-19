Depression in road causes major delays on portions of I-4 in Polk County: Deputies

article

The Brief A depression in the road on I-4 is causing major delays in the westbound lanes between exits 55 and 58 in Polk County, according to deputies. Drivers will need to detour at exit 58 until further notice, according to officials.



What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the major interstate multiple lanes are shut down due to the depression, which is in the road. One lane is currently open between exit 55 in Haines City and exit 58.

Construction crews are heading to the scene to assess the situation and make repairs, PCSO said.

What you can do:

Drivers were being asked to detour at exit 58 until further notice, according to officials.