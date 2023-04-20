Tampa unveils 100 tiny homes to help homeless with transitional housing

New upgrades to Tampa Hope will be unveiled Thursday as Catholic Charities and city leaders give a tour of 100 newly-built cottages designed as transitional housing for the homeless.

Located on Ybor City’s eastern edge, Tampa Hope welcomed its first residents in 2022. The project began with 100 tents, but over the last year, the charity has worked to build "Hope Cottages" to replace the tents.

The tiny homes are equipped with electricity, heating, and bedding. Hope Village also provides showers, meals, laundry, and connects residents with services and counseling to help them get back on their feet and into more stable housing.

Tampa Hope is designed for a stay of up to four months. During that time, case workers help residents find jobs and more permanent living arrangements.

"They need a multitude of services and so the one great thing about Tampa Hope is that everything is provided on-site. They don’t have to go anywhere else. We have 20-plus partners that come to us," explained Catholic Charities Executive Director Maggie Rogers last year. "It’s really getting them ready, increasing their income, and stabilizing them so that they can move out on their own and be self-sufficient."

Thursday’s unveiling ceremony is just the beginning. Catholic Charities hopes to eventually build 300 cottages in the Tampa Hope village.