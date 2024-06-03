Tampa veterans fly to France ahead of D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Thursday will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion, and ahead of the milestone, Tampa veterans are traveling to France to attend commemoration ceremonies in Normandy.

22 local vets will fly from Tampa International Airport on Monday to make the trip overseas with the help of the Florida Elks Association.

Five are World War II veterans, and two are expected to speak at ceremonies honoring their fallen comrades.

They will join groups of veterans traveling from across the country and the state of Florida, many of whom started their journeys over the weekend.

In West Palm Beach, an American Airlines gate was decorated for two WW2 veterans who met for the first time in the terminal.

Their names are Ray Glansberg and Sidney Edson.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue waited on the tarmac for them, so crews could give an honorary water cannon salute as they made their way back to Normandy.

But, before boarding, they stopped to talk about what they remembered about D-Day and why they were headed back.

"A lot of floating bodies, a lot of blood on the water,' Glansberg recalled.

"I'm looking forward to the trip," Edson added. "I'm basically going to pay my respects for all my comrades that didn't make it."

Inevitably, the number of survivors present at major anniversary commemorations in France continues to dwindle.

The youngest survivors are now in their late 90s but are making the historic trip despite their health and physical limitations.

Also representing Tampa overseas will be three students from Plant High School performing in an All-American marching band, plus the Choral Artists of Sarasota, who will sing in a number of ceremonies across France.