Red Cross volunteers from Sarasota to Winter Haven head to California to assist with flood disaster response

As California recovers from deadly storms that brought rainfall totals 400% to 600% above average, the American Red Cross is on the ground to aid in the response.

More than 200 trained Red Cross disaster workers are helping, with more on the way including several from Central Florida. On Tuesday, five local volunteers traveled by air to Sacramento to support relief operations for at least two weeks.

Among them is Frank Hall, a Pinellas resident assigned to the distribution of emergency supplies.

"What I’ll be doing is loading trucks, driving trucks, delivering food, cleanup supplies, to shelters and to the affected neighborhoods," he told reporters on Tuesday before departing. "I’m ready to go out and do what I can do to help and support the folks that are getting progressively worse out there from what I’m seeing on the news. They evacuated an entire city today, Montecito, and all kinds of flooding and numerous shelters in operation."

Three other volunteers are assisting from Sarasota along with one from Winter Haven. The severe storms eased late Tuesday after a string of dangerous weather that had already caused flooding and power outages and forced thousands of evacuations.

As of Tuesday evening, roughly 59,000 customers remained without power, down from approximately 155,000 customers earlier in the day. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the region could see nearly half a foot of rain in some areas and six feet of snow in the mountains. The NWS warns of more power outages, rapid water rises, landslides, major river flooding, and avalanches.

In a Tuesday blog update, the nonprofit announced that "strong winds and rain continued to hammer much of California; flooding, along with the potential for power outages and landslides, will impact the state through the week. The American Red Cross has mobilized resources and is collaborating with government and community partners to respond to this storm. Last night, approx. 600 Californians sought refuge in shelters as rain and wind continued to impact the state. More than 400 Red Cross workers along with shelters, and supplies have been activated to accommodate residents evacuated from their homes."

The Red Cross is assisting county and local officials to support emergency shelters across the state. The group said people can help by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.