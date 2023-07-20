Tampa Walmart evacuated after reports of a suspicious package: TPD

article

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of a suspicious package outside a Walmart.

According to police, they received a report that the package in question was discovered outside the rear of the store located at 1505 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa on Thursday morning.

Police say customers were asked to leave the retail giant in an abundance of caution.

Investigators are working to determine what’s inside the suspicious package.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

