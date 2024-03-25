1 arrested after machete attack at Tampa Wawa store

One person was arrested after an alleged machete attack at a Wawa in Tampa over the weekend left one person injured.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a Wawa store, at 401 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, on Sunday around 6:16 p.m. regarding a disturbance between two men.

READ: 3 injured after shooting at Ybor parking garage, suspect charged: TPD

Video sent to FOX 13 by a viewer shows a man brandishing a machete outside the convenience store arguing with another man, as the other man says to ‘call the cops.’

In the video, a woman can be heard pleading with one of the men, as a child sits between the two men in a stroller.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

A photo sent by the viewer shows a gash on the arm allegedly sustained in the attack. Police said one person was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.