Tampa welcomes first babies of 2021

Tampa’s first baby of 2021 was born at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 1 at Tampa General Hospital.

Hospital staff says Clair Carvalho was born weighing seven pounds, 13 ounces. She measures up at 20.5 inches long.

Parents Priscila and William Carvalho of Tampa are proud of their precious, celebrity baby girl. Dr. Adetola Louis-Jacques of USF Health had the honors of delivering the little bundle of joy.

The baby girl even received some gifts from the Tampa Bay Lightning to welcome her into the world!

Courtesy: Tampa General Hospital

Several hours after Claire's arrival, AdventHealth Tampa welcomes a bouncing baby boy. J’Lon Armoni Kiffin made his way into the world at 4:51 a.m. Staff says he weighs six pounds, nine ounces. He is 19.75 inches long.

The mothers and babies are all doing well.

Courtesy: AdventHealth

Pictured: J’Lon Armoni Kiffin and his mother

