Tampa woman convicted of teen's 2004 murder gets reduced prison sentence

A judge has reduced the sentence of a Tampa woman convicted in the 2004 murder of a 16-year-old girl from life in prison to 35 years, followed by eight years of probation.

Murder of Emily Clemons

The backstory:

Laisha Landrum was 15 years old when she repeatedly hit Emily Clemons with a hammer and kitchen pots inside a Tampa apartment.

Landrum's then-boyfriend and co-defendant, Rocky Almestica, helped move the body to a dumpster behind the complex. Clemons died from her injuries.

Convictions and resentencing hearings

Landrum and Almestica were each convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole, but a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling found that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

Last week, Judge Robin Fuson resentenced Almestica to life in prison, saying he had not taken full responsibility for his role in the murder.

Landrum's resentencing hearing lasted days before the same judge reduced her sentence to 35 years in prison plus eight years of probation.

What's next:

Landrum will serve the remainder of her sentence with credit for 21 years already served.

