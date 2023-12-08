Tampa woman killed in garbage truck crash, troopers say

A Tampa woman died on Thursday after a Toyota Corolla and a garbage truck collided.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Nebraska Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. in a Toyota Corolla as a Mack garbage truck, driven by a 46-year-old Gibsonton man, was traveling south on Nebraska Avenue.

Troopers say at the intersection of Sinclair Hills Road, the 19-year-old turned left into the path of the garbage truck, and the vehicles collided.

A 41-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Toyota Corolla, was taken to an area hospital with serious injures and later died.