Tampa woman's company sells artisan sourdough bread

Nosh is a Tampa-based artisan sourdough and baked goods company.

"There is a need for really good, authentic, low-ingredient bread in Tampa Bay," said owner, Rachel Beck.

Baking has always been a big part of Beck's life. She says her mom and grandma taught her everything she knows.

"When I was a baby, I was there sitting on the counter just observing them and as I grew, I was banging on pots and pans, just watching everything happen in the kitchen," she recalled.

Nosh started as Beck’s passion and part-time business, but demand grew so high that she couldn’t handle two jobs any longer.

In December 2023, Nosh became her primary focus.

"We sell anywhere from 150 to 200 loafs of bread every weekend," she said.

Nosh offers multiple flavors of sourdough loafs, like plain, blueberry goat cheese, sundried tomato basil, everything bagel, and honey oat.

They also bake different varieties of focaccia bread and sourdough browned-butter chocolate chip cookies.

"Those are better than my mom’s chocolate chip cookies, and she knows that," laughed Beck.

