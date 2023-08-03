Former soccer pro uses loss of leg to inspire on and off the field: ‘Live like there’s no tomorrow’

Carlos Marin has everything you could want in a youth soccer coach: Passion, drive and endless energy. Surprisingly, however, he’s missing a leg.

As a former professional soccer player, Marin's legs were his life. But, a few years ago, he started to notice something was wrong.

"I was starting to lose circulation without knowing, Marin explained. "As I was coaching and playing soccer and helping out, my foot was falling asleep," Marin said.

Carlos Marin coaching youth soccer.

Eventually, a trip to Tampa General Hospital confirmed Marin had a blockage in his leg that was severely restricting blood flow. In the end, the only option was amputation.

For a lifelong soccer player, it was the worst news possible.

"Honestly, it was very, very shocking, very traumatic," he said.

He may have felt alone, but there are roughly 185,000 amputations in the US annually, according to the Amputee Coalition.

More than half of the leading causes are vascular disease, including diabetes. TGH’s Dr. Charles Bailey treated Marin and many others who’ve been in his shoes.

"And so, for our patients who might be at risk, you know, smoking cessation, leading the active lifestyle, attending to your risk factors, be it blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes are incredibly important," Dr. Bailey said.

The surgery would change Marin's life, but perhaps in ways he didn't expect.

Turning a negative into a positive, he's become a leader in TGH's new amputee support group, using his journey to inspire others going through the same process.

Marin helps lead TGH's amputee support group.

"Cry if you cry. Smile if you smile. Live like there's no tomorrow. And that's my attitude. I cry a lot about that later or loud. Get up and keep moving forward," Marin said.

He's also taking his coaching to the next level.

They are his heart and soul through adversity and they are even stronger now.