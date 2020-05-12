Tampa's construction projects roll along, despite -- or thanks to -- pandemic

Construction around Tampa Bay, you might say, is pandemic proof. In fact, with less people on the road, FDOT says more is getting done ahead of schedule.

That includes projects like the $31-million effort to improve road conditions in and around the Howard Frankland Bridge. Several lane-widening projects are happening ,but the most noticeable is the section between the Howard Frankland and State Route 60. That is expected to be wrapped up by this summer.

FDOT is also adding lanes to I-275 in the Westshore area to improve traffic flow. That project, they say, is making great progress too.

Howard Frankland construction continues.

Down the road, the construction projects on Water Street in downtown Tampa are rolling along. Residential and office towers are going up along with 26-story JW Marriott hotel.

Project officials tell FOX 13 everything continues to be on schedule, despite the coronavirus.

“Construction at Water Street Tampa is progressing as planned in accordance with current guidelines," said a spokesperson for Strategic Property Partners.

Cranes at tthe Water Street project site.

While the work continues, there are a few changes to how the work is getting done. John Hudgison, with the city’s construction services center, says the pandemic hasn’t affected projects one bit.

It has, however, added a new face on constructions sites -- the medical director, who visits often.

“We make sure they’re having proper spacing, areas are cleared, they have washing stations at each floor so people don’t contract COVID while on site,” explained Hudgison.