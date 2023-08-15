Tampa’s police chief creates new position with community focus

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw recently promoted 46 members of the Tampa Police Department into new supervisory roles.

That includes creating the new Deputy Chief of Community Outreach and Professional Standards position. This role will focus on working with the community and keeping with the highest standards of public service.

"Community-oriented policing is a priority to me, and it's always been for my career for 27 and a half years," Chief Bercaw said.

Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson, who has been with the department for more than 20 years, will move into the new role.

"I am so excited. The part about community policing, I get to go out there and focus on that more than before. My main focus is bridging that gap," Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson said. "The officers do so much out there in the community. They need us out there, but they want that communication to be better."

Johnson, who immediately takes over the role, says he already has ideas on ways they can get out into the community by creating more of those positive interactions.

"My first thing is these little league football games and starting, and that will be played at the local high schools now. I want to get out there and meet the community, have the officers out there, the TPD recruiting tables out there, and let them see that we support them," Johnson said.

TPD says their Town Hall Tuesdays are another way they’re strengthening those relationships, something that benefits the entire community.

"When the community trusts the police more, the community will engage with us more. We'll be able to solve more crimes and prevent more crimes," Chief Bercaw said.