Tampa’s Westshore Marina District hosts fresh market with food trucks, live music
TAMPA, Fla. - The Westshore Marina District in South Tampa is hosting a monthly fresh market called Summer Night Exchange.
The event features more than 30 vendors selling fresh produce and locally made arts and crafts as well as a variety of food trucks, wine sampling and live music.
Summer Night Exchange will take place on the first Wednesday of the month from 6 to 10 p.m. through October.
The waterfront mixed-use community is located off Westshore and Gandy Boulevards and is easily accessible from the Selmon Expressway Extension.
Advertisement