Tampa’s Westshore Marina District hosts fresh market with food trucks, live music

The Westshore Marina District in South Tampa is hosting a monthly fresh market called Summer Night Exchange.

The event features more than 30 vendors selling fresh produce and locally made arts and crafts as well as a variety of food trucks, wine sampling and live music.

Summer Night Exchange will take place on the first Wednesday of the month from 6 to 10 p.m. through October.

The waterfront mixed-use community is located off Westshore and Gandy Boulevards and is easily accessible from the Selmon Expressway Extension.