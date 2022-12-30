Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline flips on US 19 in Clearwater, emergency crews say

article

A tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline flipped on US 19 near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater Friday evening, city officials said.

Clearwater police and firefighters said the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m., and prompted a hazardous material call in the southbound access lanes of US 19 in front of Congo River Golf.

The tanker that flipped began leaking out onto the road after the crash, according to city officials.

Crews said they are now on scene trying to contain and mitigate the spill.

No injuries were reported after the crash, first responders said.

The southbound access road south of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard is closed while crews continue to work. Clearwater officials are asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area.