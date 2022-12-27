Florida Attorney General sues two Pinellas County hot tub businesses over false promises made to customers

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing two hot tub businesses in Pinellas County for what she said were false promises management made to customers.

Moody is trying to make sure Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, both owned by Alejandro Flores-Ramirez in Clearwater, will never sell or manufacture spa or hot tub covers in the state again.

Ashley Moody, Florida's Attorney General, speaks to the media about the shooting at a SunTrust Bank branch on January 24, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. The alleged shooter, Zephen Xaver, entered the building and shot five people to death and was later ta Expand

According to the complaint, customers paid more than $90,000 to the business for products that were never received, were damaged or were delivered months after they were promised. The lawsuit said Moody’s office has received and reviewed more than 350 complaints against the business.

READ: Clearwater man's good deed to homeless couple nearly lands him in prison for three felonies

She said the owner deceived customers by advertising "fake fast" delivery estimates, and charged for expedited shipping, which was anything but fast. The complaint said several customers didn’t get a refund and can’t reach anyone from the company.

The lawsuit also looks to make the company pay civil penalties for violating Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. Each violation is $10,000, the suit said.

"Consumers expected prompt delivery and excellent service due to representations made by Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, yet often received their orders months later than expected — if the orders arrived at all," Moody said.

There are 114 pages of complaints on the Better Business Bureau’s website against Affordable Spa Covers, including one made by Allison Jason Stone.

MORE: ‘We’re losing this battle’: Florida’s attorney general wants fentanyl declared a weapon of mass destruction

Stone said she ordered a hot tub cover in April for close to $600. She said the money was immediately taken out of her account, and she hasn’t received the cover or a refund, and the company has stopped answering her.

"It’s a scam," Stone said. "You are not getting a refund or your hot tub covers. Make sure to check the reviews other than the ones on their website before purchasing."

The owner of the company said they have responded to several of the complaints. He said they’ve been trying to stay on top of the issues, admitting that quite a few people didn’t get their product on time.

He also said they told Moody the pandemic pushed them behind.