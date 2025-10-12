Tarpon Springs festival brings hope to businesses after hurricanes

The Brief One year after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, some Tarpon Springs Sponge Dock businesses are still rebuilding. A popular craft festival this weekend is giving merchants a much-needed boost. Some shops never reopened, but those that did say the turnout so far brings them hope.



The Tarpon Springs historic Sponge Docks are buzzing again this weekend as crowds pack into the annual Sponge Docks Craft and Art Festival.

The festival is a welcome sight for local merchants, who spent much of the past year recovering from severe flooding caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Many businesses along Dodecanese Boulevard took on several feet of storm surge from the Anclote River. Some shops have closed permanently, while others spent months gutting their spaces and hoping to attract visitors back.

What they're saying:

Arnold Serafin, who owns Serafin de Cuba Cigars, says his shop took on about 36 inches of water.

"We had never dealt with this before, so it was kind of decimated. A lot of businesses have come back. Sadly, some have closed," he said.

Serafin added that weekday foot traffic has been slow, but events like this weekend’s festival bring a much-needed spark. "Today is a great day. A lot of folks are walking around. Good traffic," he said.

Visitors like Robert Hawthorne, who drove in from Spring Hill, say the event is a highlight. "It’s great. There’s so many people. There’s so much stuff going on. It’s wonderful," he said.

The Sponge Docks Craft and Art Festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What's next:

The 37th Annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns November 7–9, offering another chance for local businesses to draw in crowds and keep momentum going.

