Tarpon Springs police investigating after shots fired at house, SUV

Police in Tarpon Springs are investigating a shooting that targeted a house and vehicle overnight.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Palm Avenue. Officers said several shots were fired, but it doesn't appear anyone was hurt.

There was damage to the front and side windshield of the gray Dodge SUV and the front window of the home.

Based on the evidence collected, officers said both a pistol and rifle may have been used.