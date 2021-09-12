Tarpon Springs police searching for suspect who fired shots at driver during ‘road rage’ incident

Police are searching for a man they say fired shots at another driver during a road rage incident Sunday afternoon.

It happened on US 19, just north of Tarpon Ave. between 2 and 2:15 p.m.

The victim told police he was driving in the area of East Lake Rd. and Keystone Rd. when the suspect’s vehicle "cut him off." Both vehicles continued west on Keystone Rd. and once they arrived at US 19, the suspect’s vehicle "cut off" the victim’s vehicle for the second time and shots were fired shortly afterward as both vehicles approached Cypress St.

Police say they found damage consistent with firearm projectiles near the rear passenger area of the victim's vehicle.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, clean-shaven Black man who is approximately 30 years old with short hair. He was driving a Cadillac CTS, year make approximately 2012, "champagne" or a green type color, Mississippi tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrew Warwick at (727)938-2849 or (727)937-6151.

