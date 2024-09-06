Tarpon Woods residents bring golf course concerns to Pinellas commissioners

A Tampa Bay community is up in arms after plans were announced to shut down their local golf course. Residents of Tarpon Woods in Palm Harbor gathered at a county meeting Thursday night where they pleaded with commissioners not to shut down the course.

Last week, developers outlined plans at an emotional and heated meeting to shut down the green and turn it into a wetlands preserve. The developer promised it would not include any residential buildings.

"It's challenging to hear that their golf course is closing, felt like we did everything we could have. Why the golf course is not working, we hope they come out with the facts: there is not going to be residential development on the course," said Kyle Parks, the Tarpon Woods spokesperson at last week's meeting.

Residents have multiple concerns about the plans, from lowering property values, disturbing endangered wildlife and flooding issues if ponds are filled.

The community attended a county meeting on Thursday to explain these concerns to Pinellas County commissioners.

"A wetland mitigation. It sounds like a wonderful thing, right? They're going to bring it back to its original natural beauty. However, for one, we already have original natural beauty here," said Bill Nobles, the "Save Tarpon Woods" organizer. "We all bought homes on golf course property. That's the view that we wanted. We're all happy with it. The wildlife is certainly happy with it, and we want to keep it that way."

In an updated statement to FOX13, a spokesperson for Tarpon Woods said:

"We are continuing to focus on creating a conservation easement related to taking the property back to its natural state. For the surrounding community, we feel this alternative is far better than doing residential development on the property."

"There is no reason why this golf course would be absolutely successful. It's an absolute lack of maintenance. It's a lack of management," said Nobles.

Commissioners last night were unsure if they would vote on this yet, or if it may require a formal hearing. The developers are waiting on approval of their application.

