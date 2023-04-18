Tax Day 2023: What to know and where to score freebies

The deadline to file your 2022 taxes is fast approaching. Filers have until midnight on Tuesday, April 18, to file their taxes or to file for an extension with the IRS.

Tax experts recommend filing online through the IRS and, to get your refund back as soon as possible, provide your bank account for electronic deposit.

"File electronically. Whether you do it yourself or use your tax pro, file your taxes with the IRS over the internet," said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Those days it takes to process electronic payment are much faster than the weeks or months to get that paper refund check plus, it's a lot safer."

There are also ways to file for free if you meet certain income limits. If you made less than $73,000 last year you can file your return for free at IRS.gov.

If you are planning to file for an extension, you’ll have until October 16 to file your full return. Just be aware that filing an extension gives you time to e-file your federal tax return, but if you have a balance due, the deadline to pay is still April 18, 2023. If you anticipate owing on your return, you’ll need to submit your estimated payment by midnight to avoid any penalties. To request an extension, click here.

1040 tax form

Whether you’ve already finished your taxes or you need a break from last-minute filing, everyone can cash in on a few Tax Day deals today:

Krispy Kreme - Customers who buy a dozen donuts will get a second dozen for just the sales tax at participating stores.

Potbelly Sandwiches is offering a buy one get one deal with promo code BOGO through their app today.

Sonny’s BBQ has half-priced rib plates as part of their Irresistible Ribs Special (IRS, get it?).

For more tax puns, several restaurants are offering 1040 meal deals.