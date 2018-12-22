Taxpayers can no longer claim these 4 deductions

article

(Fox News) - As Americans get ready for the upcoming tax season, sweeping changes are going to affect how individuals and families file this year — including which deductions and credits they can claim.

While the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act doubled the standard deduction for both individuals and married couples filing jointly – meaning fewer people are expected to itemize – it also changed allowable deductions.

Here’s a look at what is no longer – and what still is – able to be claimed, as compiled by TurboTax:

Dependent exemption

Under the previous law, families were able to claim a $4,050 exemption – per parent – for each child. That deduction is no longer viable.

Unreimbursed employee expenses

A number of employees’ business expenses that went unreimbursed by employers – like classes and seminars – are no longer deductible under the new law.

Moving expenses

In 2017, workers moving for a new job could deduct related expenses on their tax returns. Everyone, except members of the armed forces, has lost that benefit.

Alimony deduction

Under previous law, the higher-earning spouse could deduct alimony payments on his or her tax filings. The recipient included the payments as part of his or her taxable gross income.

