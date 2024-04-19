'Florida is one hell of a drug' & everything else Taylor Swift said about state in 'Tortured Poets Department'
The Florida Man and Florida Woman spirit lives in all of us. Even Taylor Swift.
The Grammy Award-winning artist dropped her highly anticipated The Tortured Poets Department album on Friday, and even shocked the world with a 2 a.m. surprise release of 15 more songs. If you're keeping up with the math, that's 31 brand new Taylor Swift songs.
The tracklist for the first part of the album was teased weeks ago on social media, and eagle-eyed fans from the Sunshine State were quick to realize there was a song called "Florida!!!" featuring Florence + The Machine. The song, written by Swift and frontwoman Florence Welch, was finally heard for the first time on Friday – and there's a lot to unpack.
"Florida!!!" is the eighth track on The Tortured Poets Department and has an eerie start to it and a haunted vibe throughout.
"You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too / They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true," the song starts out.
Then, Swift begins to sing about Florida things that we know all too well.
Apparently, all of Swift's friends "smell like weed or little babies." It could smell a lot stronger come November as Floridians vote on Amendment 3, which proposes the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.
Swift also calls out the subject of the song, saying they "work (their) life away just to pay for a timeshare down in Destin." As we all know, Destin is a popular spring break and beach destination for Florida tourists. Located in the Florida Panhandle, Destin borders the Gulf of Mexico, and is just about an hour south of the Florida-Alabama border.
Next comes the chorus, where Swift sings that Florida is "one hell of a drug" and asks to use it.
This photograph taken in Paris on April 19, 2024, shows a smatphone displaying the US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's new album "The Tortured Poets Department" on Spotify. Queen of pop Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated record "The Torture
It wouldn't be a song about Florida without a hurricane reference, and Swift and Welch did just that.
"The hurricane was my name when it came / I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away / Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine," the song continues.
Welch then reference Florida girls' "lace and crimes" and mention a cheating husband – only to follow up with "No one asks any questions here."
Swift then calls out the subject of the song – and Texas.
"Little did you know your home's really only a town you'll get arrested / So you pack your life away just to wait out the s*** storm back in Texas," the song continues.
According to Swift, the Sunshine State is the place where she goes to forget and bury her regrets.
"Florida, can you f*** me up?" Swift ends the song.
Here's a look at the full song lyrics:
"Florida!!!" by Taylor Swift lyrics
You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too
They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true
And my friends all smell like weed or little babies
And this city reeks of driving myself crazy
Little did you know your home's really only a town you're just a guest in
So you work your life away just to pay for a timeshare down in Destin
Florida is one hell of a drug
Florida, can I use you?
The hurricane was my name when it came
I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away
Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine
Well, me and my ghost, we had a hell of a time
Yes I'm haunted but I'm feeling just fine
All my girls got their lace and their crimes and your cheating husband disappeared
Well, no one asks any questions here
So I did my best to lay to rest
All of the bodies that have ever been on my body and in my mind
They sink into the swamp
Is that a bad thing to say in a song?
Little did you know your home's really only a town you'll get arrested
So you pack your life away just to wait out the s*** storm back in Texas
Florida is one hell of a drug
Florida, can I use you?
I need to forget so take me to Florida
I've got some regrets I'll bury them in Florida
Tell me I'm despicable, say it's unforgivable
These dolls are beautiful
F*** me up, Florida
I need to forget so take me to Florida
I've got some regrets I'll bury them in Florida
Tell me I'm despicable, say it's unforgivable
What a crash, what a rush, f*** me up, Florida
It's one hell of a drug
It's one hell of a drug
Love loves me like this
I don't want to resist
So take me to Florida
