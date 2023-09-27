Florida hockey team hilariously rolls out the red carpet for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's next date night

Stream FOX 35 News:

A minor league hockey team has some major dreams.

After Taylor Swift was spotted supporting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Florida Everblades want the seemingly new couple to keep the show going at one of their games. The Florida Everblades are a minor league ice hockey team based in Southwest Florida.

The Florida Panthers affiliate shared a hilarious photo on Facebook on Monday showing two reserved seats at Hertz Arena in Estero. One seat has a sign that says "RESERVED FOR TRAVIS" while the other says "RESERVED FOR TAYLOR."

"BREAKING: Travis Kelce reserved a suite for the Everblades Opening Night on October 28th," the post said.

The post has since gone viral, with more than 12,000 likes and over a thousand comments.

"This is the best marketing I have seen in a while!" one user wrote.

"Maybe Gronk will come back and stay in the suite with them," said another.

"What about his mom!!??" another user wrote.

The Florida Everblades have a couple of preseason games against the Orlando Solar Bears on October 12-13 before opening the season at the end of the month.