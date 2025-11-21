Teacher arrested for touching students: SPD

article

The Brief 21-year-old Cobie Bradley was arrested after three kids accused him of inappropriately touching them. Bradley is currently facing three felony charges. The Sarasota Police Department believes there are more victims.



A man in Sarasota has been arrested after students came forward, alleging that Cobie Bradley inappropriately touched them.

The backstory:

Sarasota Police detectives say there may be additional victims, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

According to the police, the victims were all boys, between the ages of 14 and 15. The three victims were students from two different schools; Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences (SSAS) and Sarasota High School.

The Sarasota Police Department says parents of one of the victims came to the police on September 22nd to report that their son had been sexually assaulted on campus by Bradley.

Dig deeper:

Bradley was hired on Aug. 4 of this year, and was assigned to the aftercare program in September.

Then in October, several students unrelated to the initial investigation saw Bradley on campus and told their band director that they were uncomfortable with him because he had been inappropriately touching multiple students.

Bradley — a percussion teacher at the Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences — also volunteered at Sarasota High School.

A second victim came forward on Oct. 28, telling officers that Bradley touched him twice during band camp in July of this year at Sarasota High School.

A third victim came forward on Nov. 12, accusing Bradley of the same acts at SSAS.

Bradley was arrested on Wednesday, November 19th. During his first court appearance the next day, a $25,000 bond was given for each count, adding up to $75,000. The conditions for his release included a high-supervision release, no contact with the victims and not returning to either school.

The Sarasota Police believe there are more victims in this case, and are asking for them to contact the police department.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know may have been a victim, or have any information regarding this case, you're asked to call Sarasota Police Department Detective Maria Llovia at Maria.Llovio@sarasotaFL.gov or call 941-263-6836.