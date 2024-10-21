Teacher and student facing charges after gun found at Tampa middle school: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

The Tampa Police Department charged a teacher at Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa with bringing a loaded gun to school and a student for stealing the gun and not reporting it.

Akeen Barthol, a 32-year-old teacher, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and allowing a minor to obtain a firearm on school grounds, the TPD says.

The 13-year-old student was arrested and charged with grand theft after stealing things out of the bag but leaving the loaded gun in the bathroom for a third student to find and report, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, but the TPD says there is no active threat to the school or any students.

Mugshot of Akeen Barthol. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.



STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: