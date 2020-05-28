Teachers union works with committee on guidelines for bringing kids back to class

The Florida Education Association created a committee of about 30 people from across the state, including lawmakers, teachers, parents, and medical professionals to come up with guidelines for school districts on re-opening campuses.

"Let’s make sure we have everything in place that we need when we re-open these schools to ensure the health and safety of our students, our families, and equally of our employees,” said Andrew Spar, the Vice President of the Florida Education Association.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines earlier this month for schools.

The guidelines include students and faculty should be screened for symptoms when arriving on campus, class sizes should be smaller, and cleaning measures should be enhanced.

Spar did not go into specifics about what the committee is working on but says Florida must take a logical approach.

The committee is expected to issue guidelines on re-opening schools on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.