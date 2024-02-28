'Team Tampa' gymnast duo gains national attention for for their stunts, bond

A gymnastics duo from the Tampa Bay area is garnering national attention as videos of the two have gone viral online. Now, they will soon be on their way to a national competition.

At just 11 years old, Kynlee Poznecki can fly and flip, and her coach and teammate, Dawan Carter, is there to catch her. Their routine has captured the eyes and hearts of more than 50 million people online, not only for their crazy talent, but for their beautiful bond.

"If you watch the video, you see so much passion, and you can see it through the camera. I watch it back and feel like I am there again. You were able to see just how much we love what we were doing, and I think that’s contagious and people were loving it," said Carter about the Instagram attention.

READ: FHSAA proposal would allow high school athletes to sign NIL deals, make money while playing sports

"I never thought that many people would see a video of me and Dawan co-ed stunting," added 11-year-old Kynlee. "I love working with Coach Dawan. We always have so much fun."

Their stunts have won them first place in the Future Flyer Faceoff, sending them to the national competition which takes place this August.

Carter told FOX 13 that he and Kynlee started practicing together in December 2022, and soon became the recognized – and prized – "Team Tampa."

Carter is a senior at the University of South Florida, cheering and competing for the university, but plans to continue coaching into his career and following his passion.

"Go do what you love. This is something I love every day. I never dread practice or teaching, I am always excited," said Carter. "Finding that thing that you really love is super important, because if you do something you love, you will never work again in your life and I feel that every day."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: