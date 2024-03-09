Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot, killed in Bradenton: Deputies

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest in a Bradenton backyard Friday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say shortly after 7 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting. According to authorities, a 17-year-old boy was found lying in the backyard of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The sheriff's office says deputies tried to save the teen's life until EMS responded.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The victim's identity has not been released by the sheriff's office.

According to detectives, witnesses told them that teenagers were hanging out in the backyard when a gun went off and the group began running in different directions.

Detectives say they developed probable cause to arrest 17-year-old Carter Layne for manslaughter with a firearm. He was taken into custody at his home in Parrish, according to deputies.

Officials say detectives are still processing evidence and investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

