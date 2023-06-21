Teen arrested after 2 shot in game room at apartment complex, police say

Two juveniles are recovering after police say they were shot in the game room of the West River Boulevard apartment complex.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the apartment complex on June 15 because a juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot twice.

Police say another bullet grazed the knee of another juvenile who reportedly arrived at a nearby hospital shortly afterward.

Two days later, police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting.

Detectives say they are still working to identify any other suspects.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and State Attorney Suzy Lopez will hold a press conference about teen involvement in gun crimes and what’s being done to combat it.

