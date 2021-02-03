Teen arrested after River Ridge High School fight leaves student unconscious

A 17-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in a fight at River Ridge High School that ended with another student being flown to the hospital.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the two students "entered into mutual combat" at the school around noon Wednesday. The suspect punched the other student in the head, knocking him to the ground.

The arrest report indicates that the suspect then got on top of the unconscious victim, hitting him in the head several more times before stomping on his head.

Deputies say the victim suffered a severe head injury and had to be flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. He is now alert and talking, they add.

The teen suspect was arrested on a charge of felony battery.

A possible misdemeanor charge against the victim, for his role in the fight, was referred to the State Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff's office says they will have additional law enforcement presence at River Ridge High School on Thursday "out of an abundance of caution."

