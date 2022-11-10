Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
8
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
until FRI 9:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Coastal Flood Statement
from THU 10:04 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 10:04 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco

Teen brutally kills family member, attacks another at Florida home, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:57PM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
WOFL - Luke Ingram article

(Photo via Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies arrested a 19-year-old accused of brutally killing one of his family members and attacking another at a Palm Coast home early Wednesday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement responded to the home on Clermont Court shortly before 3 p.m. after a 911 caller said a man showed up at her home saying he had been attacked and needed help.

Deputies spoke to the victim who said he had been attacked by a family member later identified as Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia. The victim said he believed Ingram had also attacked another family member within the home.

At the home, investigators found Ingram standing next to a severely injured man and a blunt object that appeared to be used in the attack, the sheriff's office said. Fire and rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead from significant blunt force trauma.

At one point, deputies said Ingram had to be tased by deputies after he reportedly physically resisted arrest. Ingram was later taken to the Flagler County Courthouse to speak with investigators about what happened, and while at the courthouse, deputies said he tried to escape by pulling his handcuffed arms through his legs and attacked law enforcement. 

Ingram was tased again and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Once he was medically cleared, Ingram was booked into the Flagler County Jail on several charges including second-degree murder, domestic violence by strangulation and resisting violence on a law enforcement officer. 

He's being held without bond. 