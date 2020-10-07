Teen burglary suspects lead police on I-4 chase, starting in Tampa and ending in crash near Orlando

article

Three burglary suspects led police and troopers on a lengthy chase that started in Tampa and ended with a crash in the Orlando area.

Tampa police received multiple reports about car burglaries Wednesday morning, which all happened within one mile of each other. Six vehicles had been burglarized in the area of North Himes Ave and West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Tampa around 11:30 a.m. In one instance, a gun had been stolen from a victim's car. At one location, the suspect vehicle was listed as a white SUV, possibly a Honda.

Less than an hour later, additional 911 calls began coming in, reporting more car burglaries that had again happened in close proximity to each other, this time in the area of Ybor City. Two complaints listed a white Honda SUV as the suspect vehicle, and one witness was able to record a tag number from the car.

Investigators said the tag matched a 2017 white Honda CR-V had been reported stolen to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle around 1 p.m. in the east Tampa area and tried to pull the SUV over, but the suspects refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Tampa police contacted the Florida Highway Patrol to assist with the pursuit as they got on Interstate 4 eastbound.

FHP troopers took over the pursuit in Polk County, where the suspects took exit 55 for US-27 and headed northbound before continuing east on US-192.

Law enforcement backed off from the chase on the ground as the Polk County Sheriff's Office aviation unit monitored the fleeing vehicle from above.

The SUV ended up crashing into another vehicle at US-192 and Westside Blvd in Osceola County just before 2 p.m., seriously injuring the 57-year-old driver in the other car. That driver had to be hospitalized.

FHP troopers arrived shortly after the crash and arrested three suspects.

The 16-year-old driver of the stolen SUV was transported to a nearby hospital. He faces charges of fleeing to elude, grand theft auto, and auto burglary.

Two other suspects in the vehicle, 18-year-old Alonso Maxine and 19-year-old Jonathan Desroches, are charged with auto burglary.

Police said Desroches was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested. Additional firearms were seen in the vehicle.