Teen dies, 2 others airlifted to hospital after ATV collides with truck: FHP

The Brief A teen is dead, and two others were airlifted to a hospital after an ATV collided with a truck near the Lake Placid Boat Launch, FHP says. The three people were in a Kabota Gator ATV heading southeast on Washington Blvd N.E. when they approached a stop sign at the intersection of Placid View Drive. The FHP Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.



A teen is dead, and two other young men were airlifted to a nearby hospital after an ATV collided with a truck near the Lake Placid Boat Launch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that the driver, a 19-year-old man, was killed, and the two other passengers are in critical condition.

The three people were in a Kabota Gator ATV heading southeast on Washington Blvd N.E. when they approached a stop sign at the intersection of Placid View Drive.

Investigators say the ATV driver turned left onto Lake Placid Drive and the front right area of the Ford Truck crashed into the front left area of the ATV.

FHP says that the ATV rotated clockwise and ended up in the intersection facing southwest.

READ: Beloved New Tampa baseball coach’s killer to spend rest of his life in prison

Both passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, were flown to Advent Health Medical Center and AeroMed.

The 19-year-old woman who was driving the truck sustained minor injuries, according to investigators.

What's next:

The FHP Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: