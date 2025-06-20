Beloved New Tampa baseball coach’s killer to spend rest of his life in prison

The Brief A jury found 25-year-old Kristopher Chandler guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his next-door neighbor. Chandler shot and killed Tony Finley in July 2022 and left his body on a lakeside dock within a gated community in Hillsborough County. Chandler was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge and five years in prison for carrying a concealed firearm.



It took a jury a little more than two hours to find 25-year-old Kristopher Chandler guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his next-door neighbor, beloved Little League coach Tony Finley.

The backstory:

On July 14, 2022, a passerby found Finley’s body around 7:15 a.m. on a lakeside dock within a gated community on the Hillsborough/Pasco County line. Prosecutors said Finley was shot three times.

Surveillance video showed Chandler driving a vehicle in the area before and after the murder. The video also showed Chandler later that night walking in the neighborhood singing and smoking a cigarette.

Witnesses testified they saw a man who fit Chandler’s description holding a firearm at the scene after hearing gunshots. Police later found a gun at Chandler’s home along with the sweatshirt he was wearing that night spattered with blood.

Chandler admitted on the stand to killing the victim but told the jury he did it in self-defense.

Records show he earlier told investigators that he shot Finely during an argument about a gun.

The medical examiner testified that the first gunshot wound did not kill Finley.

Prosecutors argued that Chandler stood above the victim, firing off the second and third fatal shots into his back after Finley was already injured.

Chandler did not call 911 for help or tell police about the incident.

What they're saying:

"This victim, who was a beloved Little League baseball coach, was taken in a violent and senseless manner. This verdict delivers justice for his family. Our hearts remain with his loved ones as they navigate through the grieving process. I am proud of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners whose tireless work ensured this defendant will not be able to walk the streets again," said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

What's next:

Chandler was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge and five years in prison for carrying a concealed firearm.

