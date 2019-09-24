Teen hit by a vehicle in New Port Richey

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A high school student was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 16-year-old Michael Taiwo was wearing dark clothing when he was struck before sunrise. They said he ran eastbound across the northbound lanes of Little Road, just south Rye Street.

As the teen darted across the road, a 57-year-old driver was traveling in his 2006 Ford F-150, and collided with the teen. The area is located between Bayonet Point Middle School and Fivay High School, which is the school Taiwo ​​​​attends.

Taiwo was taken to Bayonet Point Medical Center with serious injuries, but has since been released from the hospital, according to school officials.