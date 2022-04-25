Teen hops fence, runs from Pasco County juvenile detention facility

article

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old has escaped from the Land O' Lakes juvenile detention facility.

Deputies are looking for Jacob Bedson. He was described as a white male with dark blonde hair, who is 5'7" tall.

He was last seen Monday just after 5 p.m. at the facility on SR 52, about a mile west of Interstate 75.

Deputies said Bedson managed to jump a fence and run from the facility

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.