Teen hops fence, runs from Pasco County juvenile detention facility

Pasco County
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old has escaped from the Land O' Lakes juvenile detention facility.

Deputies are looking for Jacob Bedson. He was described as a white male with dark blonde hair, who is 5'7" tall. 

He was last seen Monday just after 5 p.m. at the facility on SR 52, about a mile west of Interstate 75. 

Deputies said Bedson managed to jump a fence and run from the facility 

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 