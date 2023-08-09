Teen killed at Pinellas County bus stop one year ago brings change as students head back to school

As thousands of Tampa Bay area children return to school Thursday, some are beginning the new year without a classmate.

One year ago this month, 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was hit and killed by a car on his way to the school bus stop on August 26, 2022, on Belleair Road near South Haven Drive. It set his family off on a mission for better pedestrian safety.

"I’d say the biggest thing that’s changed is we have a crosswalk right down the road. So, that’s great for the community, great for the pedestrians, great for the kids that need it," said Matt Croasmun, Ethan Weiser’s uncle. "There was a lot of conversation, a lot of discussion and a lot of realization from a lot of different people all up and down the government system that realized that we can’t just take for granted getting to school safely. We need to address it as a group. We need to address it as a community."

As school begins again Thursday, Pinellas County students have help with an illuminated crosswalk. The school district also moved the bus stop closer to the crossing.

"There are a lot of kids out there walking right now, and you may not be used to them because they haven’t been there for the last couple of months. So really just take a little extra time, saving 10 seconds on your commute isn’t worth a fatality or possible injury," said Chelsea Favero, the planning manager at Forward Pinellas.

Forward Pinellas said they are working with school district and local governments to take a closer look at bus stops, figuring out what to improve.

"It may include some additional signage, maybe some striping. In some locations the cities have installed flashing lights to draw attention to the drivers. There may be people crossing there," said Favero.

Croasmun said there’s still work to do since Belleair Road still lacks lighting, so he will continue advocating for better safety in Ethan’s memory.

"If we just do a little bit at a time, we can make the whole county a better and safer place for students and pedestrians," said Croasmun.

Forward Pinellas said there will be a school transportation safety meeting in October where leaders will talk about what to change. Croasmun said there are many other communities with similar roads that are heavily traveled and unlit, so he hopes more of those areas also get attention.