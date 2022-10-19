Clearwater family pushes for pedestrian safety after teen killed by car while walking to bus stop

The family of a teenager who was hit and killed by a car on his way to the bus stop in August in Clearwater will advocate for pedestrian safety Wednesday morning at a Pinellas County meeting.

Ethan Weiser, who was 15, was trying to cross two lanes of traffic on Belleair Road to get to the bus stop on Aug. 26 when troopers said he was hit and killed by a car. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 60-year-old woman who was driving stopped after the crash. Officials said the road was an "unlighted roadway."

Neighbors at the time also said the road east of South Haven Drive doesn’t have streetlights, crosswalks and speeding has been an issue for years.

Weiser went to Largo High School and was one of six children.

His uncle, Matt Croasmun, will speak at the School Transportation Safety Committee meeting Wednesday at nine a.m. in Clearwater.

Croasmun said he and his family are asking county and school leaders to create safer paths along Belleair Road for students and for all pedestrian traffic in Weiser’s memory. Croasmun said some changes they’d like to see include adding lights and a crosswalk.

He said trees also impede pedestrians’ ability to see traffic coming in both directions. Croasmun said not only do they want Belleair Road safer for pedestrians, but they also want school leaders to consider notifying parents of bus stop conditions.

He said details provided to parents would include a map showing where the bus stop is, whether the stop has crosswalks and/or streetlights and a link to bus stop safety reminders.

You can stream the meeting here.

The School Transportation Safety Committee is made up of elected officials and school board members to address school-related transportation access and safety issues. They meet twice a year.