Teen rescued after getting stuck in storm drain while trying to retrieve dropped cell phone

Pasco Fire Rescue crews rescued a teen who became stuck in a storm drain this afternoon.

Firefighters said the technical rescue unfolded on Pemberton Drive, near Songbird Lane, in New Port Richey. That's where a teenager dropped his cell phone into the drain after getting off the school bus.

The teen removed a manhole cover and climbed down the drain to get the phone, but then couldn't get out. A passerby called firefighters for help.

Crews were able to safely get him out, rinse him off, and hand him over to his parents.

Courtesy Pasco County Fire Rescue

He was in the drain for about an hour, waist-deep in what a spokesperson called "nasty water."