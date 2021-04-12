Expand / Collapse search

Teen starts non-profit to help girls in need of hygiene products

By
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
What's Right with Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

Tampa teen helps other girls

She's what's right with Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa teen is supplying female hygiene products to her peers in need. 

Aanya Patel has a much-needed delivery for girls at Sulphur Springs K-8 School in Tampa.

"In the U.S. I found out that one in five girls lack access to menstrual hygiene products and girls are even missing school because of this," Patel said.

After participating in a global virtual forum about hygiene poverty, Aanya decided to start a non-profit to supply feminine hygiene products to title one schools in the Tampa Bay area. She calls her effort the Global Girls Initiative.

"I hope that the girls that I give these products to are able to gain a new sense of confidence and self-esteem," she said.

Aanya gets the money for the products through community gifts and her social media platforms.

"With that, I am able to buy a lot of these products. The bags, the menstrual hygiene products and the regular hygiene products as well," she explained. "The people around me that are watching me do this. I really hope that they are inspired to find something that they are passionate about and try to make a difference."

She started her effort during the pandemic last year and has helped thousandths of girls. Aanya hopes her mission inspires other teens to pay it forward. 