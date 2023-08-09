Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in St. Pete shooting, police say

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager clinging to life on Wednesday morning.

Police say a 15-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound shortly before 6:45 a.m.

According to Investigators, the shooting took place in the roadway in the 2200 block of 17th Avenue South.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

