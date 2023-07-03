Spring Hill teens arrested after armed robbery, deputies say

article

Two teens were arrested after robbing the wrong targets at gun point in Spring Hill early Saturday morning according to deputies.

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Talpa Street around 12:41 a.m. on Saturday. Two male victims, one 17-year-old and one 18-year-old, told officials that they were parked in front of a home on the 12000 block of Talpa Street when a car pulled up behind them.

Two young men got out of their car and approached the driver's side of the victims' car according to deputies.

READ: Armed suspect accused of shooting at Tampa officers killed when they return fire: TPD

The victims told investigators that both suspects were wearing masks, but they were able to identify them. One of the suspects was 18-year-old Evan Spears. The other suspect is a 16-years-old and will remain unnamed since he is a minor.

Both teens were armed with guns during the incident according to the victims.

According to deputies Spears and the other teen demanded that the victims give them everything in their possession. Investigators say one suspect took a wallet while the other took a purse.

The victims said the suspects asked them, "Where's the money?"

After the incident deputies say that the suspects fled the scene in a white Jeep Compass.

READ: Sarasota teen survives being shot in head, community helps during recovery

According to deputies, they found the Jeep at a residence on the 1100 black of Elgin Boulevard in Spring Hill. The two suspects were spotted in the Jeep with two other people.

Officials say they detained all four occupants of the Jeep. Deputies say they also found a black ski mask on the driver's seat of the suspects' vehicle.

Deputies also say they saw the grip of a firearm under the front passenger seat.

When investigators questioned Spears and the 16-year-old, they told detectives they went to Talpa Street to commit a robbery. However, according to the suspects, the victims were not their original target but went through with the robbery anyway.

Both teens were taken to the Hernando County Detention Center each on a charge of armed robbery, which is a felony. The 16-year-old suspect was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala while Spears is being held at the detention center in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Deputies say that additional charges are pending further investigation.