Armed suspect accused of shooting at Tampa officers killed when they returned fire: TPD

One suspect is dead, another is in jail and two Tampa police officers are on paid administrative leave following a deadly shooting Thursday night.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the 3700 block of Busch Boulevard at 10:50 p.m. for reports of an armed person shooting a gun from a gray Kia Soul in a parking lot of a nightclub.

TPD says its aviation unit spotted the suspect’s vehicle heading south on N. 40th Street between 10:53 – 10:55 p.m.

At 10:59 p.m., TPD says officers tried to make a felony traffic stop at the intersection of N. 40th Street and E. 32nd Avenue. That when, according to investigators, the passenger of the Kia got out of the car and opened fire on the officers, striking their vehicle.

The officers returned fire and struck the suspect, according to TPD.

After being hit, investigators say the suspect got back in the car and the driver fled southbound on N. 40th Street.

TPD says the car came to a complete stop at 11 p.m. and the driver got out and surrendered to police. The suspect, who was shot was tactically removed from the car, and pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the gun in the car matched the description of the firearm that was being used to fire shots on Busch Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, while TPD is investigating what led to the original shooting on Busch Blvd.

The officers involved have been placed on paid-administrative leave, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

The armed suspect damaged a TPD cruiser when he shot at officers, according to TPD. Image is courtesy of TPD.

Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson says the painful memories evoked by Thursday’s shooting, and how lucky these officers are to be alive.

"This could have gone wrong. Thirteen years ago yesterday we had two officers get killed during a traffic stop. Our officers this morning are very fortunate the way this ended. They did an outstanding job," said Johnson. "It’s really hard on a night like this When something like that occurs it’s always on our mind on these traffic stops. Traffic stops are the one call police go on that has a high percentage of police shootings so when this comes out and we have this anniversary of two officers getting shot and killed, it really messes with your mind because this was so close."

TPD has not released the name of the suspect who died, but say he was a 41-year-old man.

Charges are pending against the driver, whose name has not been released but is being described as a 37-year-old woman.

Neither officer was injured in the shooting, according to TPD.