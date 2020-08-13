Teen's attorney wants evidence in Bradley Hulett case

When Hillsborough County deputies first showed up to a Lithia home, they say Christopher Bevan was holding a towel to Bradley Hulett's head when he blurted out that he had pulled the trigger. Now the 15-year-old is facing manslaughter charges in the death of his friend.

In a Zoom hearing Thursday morning, Bevan's attorney fought to get evidence in the case, including investigator notes and bodycam footage.

However, in a written response, prosecutors refused to hand them over, claiming it is nothing more than a fishing expedition.

On December 14, 2019, Hulett and his three buddies were playing video games at the home of Tampa police officer Edwin Perez. The officer’s teenage son picked the lock of his dad's bedroom and got a hold of a gun sitting on a cabinet.

The officer’s son was heard saying, "Let’s go scare Bradley," although he denies saying it.

The only teenager to cooperate from the beginning said Bevan began waving the gun around asking, "What if it’s loaded?" Immediately after, a gunshot was heard and Hulett slumped over on a computer table.

Months later, Bevan was arrested. Officer Perez and his son won't face any charges. Although recently, Officer Perez was suspended for a week after a TPD Internal affairs investigation determined he had not properly stored his firearm.

Hulett’s father was satisfied with that but believes he should face criminal charges too. "I have a whole different opinion on whether he should have been arrested from the beginning so this doesn't change any of that," he said.

A hearing on the defense's motion for evidence in the case is scheduled for September 1, 2020.