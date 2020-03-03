Affidavit: Friend wanted to 'scare' Bradley Hulett before deadly shooting at officer's home

article

When Hillsborough County deputies arrived at the home of the Tampa police officer where Bradley Hulett had been shot, they discovered 15-year-old Christopher Bevan holding a towel to Bradley’s head. He then spontaneously blurted out, “I pulled the trigger.”

The new information about what happened on December 13, 2019 comes from documents released in court Tuesday.

Just moments before the deadly shooting, three of Bradley’s friends had gotten ahold of a gun in a locked bedroom.

Records show the officer’s 15-year-old son had used a paper clip to pick the lock of the bedroom in order to use the bathroom. That’s where he spotted the gun and removed it from the holster, saying, “Let’s go scare Bradley.”

When Bradley saw the gun, the affidavit shows, he said, “Oh, that’s real.”

Moments later, Bevan grabbed the gun and began playing with it, asking, “What if it’s loaded?” The boys later told detectives Bevan was “waving it around” in his right hand and then they heard a gunshot.

That’s when, they say, Bradley slumped over at the computer table where he had been sitting.

After one of the boys called 911, they told deputies that Bradley was not responding but was still breathing. Bradley was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The scene of the shooting in December.

The medical examiner determined Bradley died from a gunshot wound to the head. The shot was fired from back to front and slightly downward. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives discovered a .9mm Luger casing in one bedroom.

Records indicate Tampa police officer Edwin Perez was contacted, along with the parents of the other teens.

The parents of the three uninjured teens all immediately asked for attorneys and did not speak to law enforcement.

After weeks of investigation, Christopher Bevan has now been charged with manslaughter, and will be tried as an adult.

He's due back in court tomorrow.