15-year-old to be charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Bradley Hulett

A 15-year-old boy will be reportedly be charged in the shooting death of Bradley Hulett, who was shot and killed in December 2019 at the home of a Tampa police officer.

The State Attorney's Office says the teen will face manslaughter charges in Hulett's death, though it is unclear whether he will be tried as an adult. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the teen turned himself in Friday afternoon and has been transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Hulett, 15, was at the home of the Tampa police officer playing video games with three other friends. According to Hulett's parents, one of the teens got a hold of a gun and shot Hulett in the back of the head.

"Bradley was gaming, had headphones on with his friends and one of the boys left the room, came back with a weapon, pointed it, fired, and hit him in the back of the head and killed him instantly," said Brad Hulett, Bradley's father. "There's obviously a lot more detail to that, but that’s what happened to our son."

According to the State Attorney's Office, the boy who lived at the house went into his father’s master bedroom to use the bathroom because another boy was using the only other bathroom in the house. The door to the master bedroom was locked, and the boy who lived there used a paperclip to unlock it.

Prosecutors said the teen did not re-lock the door behind him after exiting the master bedroom. He then re-entered the bedroom with two of the other boys to look for a plunger in order to fix a clog in the other bathroom.

While in the master bedroom, the boys noticed the father’s gun, which was in a safety holster sitting on a small table, the State Attorney's Office said. There was no magazine in the gun, although there was a single round in the chamber. The boy who lived at the house mistakenly believed the gun to be unloaded and engaged the safety release to remove it from the holster.

He took the gun out of his father’s room and along with the two other boys returned to his bedroom, where Hulett was sitting at a desk playing video games. Then, while all four teens were in the boy’s bedroom, investigators said one of the friends took the gun from the boy who lived in the house. That friend, also mistakenly believing the gun to be unloaded, pulled the trigger, firing the single round and striking the victim in the back of the head. The other three boys immediately called 911 and attempted to provide medical assistance to their friend.

"There is no evidence that the shooter or either of the two other boys intended to kill or harm the victim, or that they acted with malice," a statement from the State Attorney's Office says. "The evidence clearly establishes that this was a tragic accident where all the boys mistakenly believed that the gun was not loaded. The lack of intent or malice, however, does not foreclose that a crime occurred."

Hulett's parents have been waiting for months to hear if anyone would be charged, and say they are pleased with the charges.

"We were seeking justice for Bradley, that’s what it’s been about from the very beginning; I think today we got that," Brad Hulett told FOX 13's Gloria Gomez. "It’s not perfect but it’s as good as it can be and we are very very pleased with the outcome."

The State Attorney's Office said the Tampa police officer will not face any charges for failing to safely store his gun since the weapon was locked in the master bedroom, even though it was not locked in a safe or fitted with a trigger lock.

"The minor's access must have been 'likely' -- not just possible or foreseeable -- and the father's belief that the gun was secure must have been unreasonable -- not just mistaken or ill-advised," the statement said. "In this situation, there is no legal basis to charge the father for failing to safely store his gun."

FOX 13 has reached out to the teen's attorney, Thomas Dickerhoff, who said he will reserve comment until he hears from the State Attorney's Office.

