Teen’s ‘out of control’ campfire under investigation after burning 5 acres, threatening apartments, car dealer

article

A 16-year-old who started a campfire in the woods on Saturday sparked a brush fire that consumed approximately 5 acres and endangered an automotive dealership on Cortez Blvd, as well as several structures before being brought under control, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

Officials say they received a call shortly before 11 a.m. from the teen who stated his campfire got out of control and quickly spread to the surrounding trees and brush.

HCFES says it arrived within seven minutes and the half-acre brush fire was spreading rapidly. Crews completed contained the fire shortly after 5 p.m.

READ Bay Area firefighters help fight Panhandle fire

The fire is being investigated by Florida Forestry Services and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services

Advertisement